Waterbury

I-84 West in Waterbury Temporarily Closed for Fatal Crash Investigation

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

Part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury is temporarily closed on Saturday while state police investigate the area of a fatal crash.

State police said I-84 west at exit 21 is closed while they take photos of the area where a fatal crash happened on Friday night.

State police said 50-year-old Calvin Walton, of Waterbury, was driving westbound on I-84 near exit 21 in the right lane when he traveled across three travel lanes and hit a concrete barrier in the left shoulder around 5:30 p.m.

Local

Canton 11 mins ago

Woman Uses Bucket Lift to Say Hello to Stepdad in Canton Nursing Home

new haven 1 hour ago

Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Saturday Afternoon

Walton's vehicle continued westbound and hit a metal guide rail multiple times before stopping in the right shoulder and catching on fire, according to troopers.

Walton was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police added.

Two passengers in Walton's vehicle were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Drivers are being detoured off of exit 23 during the closure. The closure is estimated to last 30 to 45 minutes.

Delays are expected.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyConnecticut State Policefatal crashinterstate 84
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us