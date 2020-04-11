I-84 West in Waterbury Temporarily Closed for Fatal Crash Investigation

Part of Interstate 84 in Waterbury is temporarily closed on Saturday while state police investigate the area of a fatal crash.

State police said I-84 west at exit 21 is closed while they take photos of the area where a fatal crash happened on Friday night.

State police said 50-year-old Calvin Walton, of Waterbury, was driving westbound on I-84 near exit 21 in the right lane when he traveled across three travel lanes and hit a concrete barrier in the left shoulder around 5:30 p.m.

Walton's vehicle continued westbound and hit a metal guide rail multiple times before stopping in the right shoulder and catching on fire, according to troopers.

Walton was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police added.

Two passengers in Walton's vehicle were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Drivers are being detoured off of exit 23 during the closure. The closure is estimated to last 30 to 45 minutes.

Delays are expected.