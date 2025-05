The Interstate 84 West off-ramp to exit 47 in Hartford was closed for a police investigation for awhile Saturday and has reopened.

State police said they responded to the area around 10:33 a.m. Saturday after Hartford police called them about ShotSpotter going off.

The off-ramp was closed as police investigated. It has since reopened They said they have no reports of injuries.