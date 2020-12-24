I-84 Westbound Closed in Southbury After Pedestrian Accident: State Police

I-84 westbound is closed following a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to state police and the department of transportation.
The highway is currently closed as of 5:40 p.m. between exits 17 and 16 in Southbury.
Troopers said they were dispatched to the scene at 4:59 p.m.
The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad was requested to the scene.
There is no word on the condition of the people involved.
No time has been given for the highway to reopen and delays are expected in the area.