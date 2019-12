Connecticut State Police have reopened I-91 Northbound at exit 8 near the North Haven/New Haven line following an accident investigation that had the highway closed for around one hour.

State Police confirm to NBC Connecticut that Tuesday's investigation is related to a crash Monday involving a tractor trailer that closed I-91 for hours.

Drivers were able to exit at exit 8 and get back on the highway at exit 9, according to police.

#cttraffic I-91 N/B will be closed at x8 for approx. 2 hours for a follow up investigation on a MVA. Travelers can exit at x8 and enter N/B at x9. #TroopI — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 24, 2019

No word on what injuries occurred in Monday's crash.