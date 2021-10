Interstate 91 North is congested for miles in the Wallingford area after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The delays are between exits 14 and 16, a stretch of more than two-and-half miles, because of a crash between exits 15 and 16, according to CT Travel Smart.

The right and center lanes are closed.