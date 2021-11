Interstate 91 is shut down in Enfield after a motor-vehicle crash with suspected injuries, police said.

Officials said that Troop H responded to an accident on I-91 southbound in the area of exit 47W.

Responding officers reported entrapment and local fire officials are also responding to the scene.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. It's unclear how long the highway will remain closed.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The crash is under investigation.