Enfield

I-91 South closed in Enfield due to motor vehicle crash

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Interstate 91 South is closed in Enfield because of a motor vehicle crash in the area.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 46 and 45 after a vehicle overturned.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us