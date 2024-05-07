I-91 South closed in Enfield due to motor vehicle crash

Interstate 91 South is closed in Enfield because of a motor vehicle crash in the area.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 46 and 45 after a vehicle overturned.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

