Interstate 91 South in Cromwell is closed after a crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: all southbound lanes of I-91 in Cromwell near exit 21 are closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate route. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2021

CT Travel Smart reports a tractor-trailer and two vehicles collided on I-91 South between exits 22N and 21.

State police urge drivers to seek other routes.