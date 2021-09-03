Wallingford Man Killed in Multi-Car Crash on I-91 in Meriden

A Wallingford man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-91 in Meriden Friday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said 81-year-old Robert Holcomb was driving one of four cars involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-91 southbound near exit 18.

According to the accident information summary, Holcomb was driving in the right lane in heavy traffic when he collided with the car traveling in front of him, which pushed that vehicle into the car in front of it, which was stopped for traffic. The force of the crash also pushed the third vehicle into a fourth vehicle that was also stopped for traffic.

Holcomb suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The people in the other cars were not hurt, but all of the vehicles had to be towed away.

The crash and subsequent fuel spill happened just before 2 p.m. and led to a shut down of the highway in the area for several hours. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.

No additional information was immediately available.