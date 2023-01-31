traffic

I-91 South in Norwalk Congested After Crash

Crash on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on January 31 2023
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 95 South is backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles are at the scene.

The crash is between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles are involved, according to CTRoads.org. The left and center lanes are closed.  

No additional information was immediately available.

