Part of I-91 South closed in Cromwell after car overturns

A portion of Interstate 91 South remains closed in Cromwell after a car overturned on the highway Monday night.

The state Department of Transportation says two lanes of the southbound side of the highway are closed between exits 22N and 21.

Connecticut State Police said minor injuries are being reported.

The crash was reported at about 9:40 p.m. It's unknown when the road will fully reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

