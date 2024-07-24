Hartford

I-91 temporarily halted in Hartford to let a family of ducks cross

Would you break for the drakes?

By Bryan Mercer

If you were stuck in rush hour traffic near Hartford on Monday, it may be for a fowl reason.

Ashley Gentner of Plainville posted a video to TikTok of a family of ducks - what appears to be a mother and four ducklings - stranded in the middle of I-91 on the north side of Hartford.

The family was huddled against the median barrier on the southbound side of the interstate, with multiple lanes of traffic on either side and traffic using the exit 33 ramp not far away.

"I noticed an unusual amount of traffic," Gentner told NBC Connecticut. "When I got closer I noticed the ducks stranded by the jersey barrier."

That's when Gentner pulled over, recorded the video, and got the attention of police.

According to Connecticut State Police, multiple 911 calls came their way just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, with reports of ducks on the highway.

As seen in the video, Connecticut State Police were able to assist in slowing down traffic, stopping vehicles to give a moment for the ducks to safely complete their highway crossing.

State police say four troopers helped to clear the scene twice, as the ducks wandered back onto the roadway after the initial crossing.

Police say a DMV officer also assisted with the response, and Hartford animal control joined the effort to relocate the ducks to a safer location.

