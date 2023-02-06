old lyme

I-95 South in Old Lyme Closes After Car Accident

CT DOT

Interstate 95 South is closed in Old Lyme because of a car accident in the area, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, the southbound side of the highway remained closed between exits 70 and 69.

The two-car crash closed the northbound side of the highway for a short period of time before reopening.

The accident was reported at about 10:15 p.m. It's unknown when the highway will reopen or if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

old lymetraffic
