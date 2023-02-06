I-95 South in Old Lyme Closes After Car Accident

Interstate 95 South is closed in Old Lyme because of a car accident in the area, according to the state Dept. of Transportation.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, the southbound side of the highway remained closed between exits 70 and 69.

The two-car crash closed the northbound side of the highway for a short period of time before reopening.

The accident was reported at about 10:15 p.m. It's unknown when the highway will reopen or if there are any injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.