Both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are closed for police activity.

The highway is shut down in the vicinity of exit 16, according to Norwalk Police.

I 95 shut down N /S vicinity exit 16. pic.twitter.com/8jMzmrkr7w — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) June 6, 2020

Photos posted to social media appeared to show people on the highway.

Protests in Norwalk. I’m damn proud.



I wish I could go and join them, but my parents aren’t gonna let me because of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/O5hNrZvaJJ — Babu Frik • #BlackLivesMatter (@ridin4002) June 6, 2020

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more details but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.