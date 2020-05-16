I-95 in West Haven Down 2 Lanes After Overturned Tractor Trailer Accident

Several lanes are closed Saturday morning after a tractor Trailer accident on I-95 Northbound in West Haven.

Crews responded to the roll over between exits 43 and 44 just after 5:30 a.m.

Troopers are investigating the accident involving a tractor trailer that was carrying plastic.

According to state police, the fuel tank was compromised and diesel fuel leaked onto the roadway.

#CTtraffic I-95 Northbound by Exit 43 in West Haven, the right and center lanes are closed for a Tractor Trailer roll over. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 16, 2020

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Officials are asking commuters to use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.