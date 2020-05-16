I-95 in West Haven Down 2 Lanes After Overturned Tractor Trailer Accident

Several lanes are closed Saturday morning after a tractor Trailer accident on I-95 Northbound in West Haven.
Crews responded to the roll over between exits 43 and 44 just after 5:30 a.m.
Troopers are investigating the accident involving a tractor trailer that was carrying plastic.
According to state police, the fuel tank was compromised and diesel fuel leaked onto the roadway.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Officials are asking commuters to use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.