east lyme

Crash in East Lyme caused a backup for miles on I-95 North

Crash on Interstate 95 in East Lyme on October 6 2023
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 95 North was backed up for miles after a crash in East Lyme Friday morning, but the scene has cleared.

The crash was between exits 76 and 81 and traffic was backed up for nearly five miles, between exits 71 and 76, according to CTRoads.org.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

east lymetraffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us