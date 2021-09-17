Darien I-95 North Closed in Darien Due to Crash Published 10 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago NBCConnecticut.com Interstate 95 North is closed at exit 13 in Darien after a crash. Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. #CTTraffic I-95 Northbound at Exit 13, in Darien is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 17, 2021 This article tagged under: Darien