I-95 North Closed in Milford

Interstate 95 North is closed in Milford.
The highway is closed between exits 35 and 36.
State police Tweeted that the highway is closed for an investigation.
Video from I-95 in Milford shows a heavy police presence.
No additional information was immediately available.
