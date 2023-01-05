I-95 North Closed in Milford

Interstate 95 North is closed in Milford.

The highway is closed between exits 35 and 36.

State police Tweeted that the highway is closed for an investigation.

#CTTraffic I-95 Northbound at Exit 35 in Milford is shut down for an investigation. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 5, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Video from I-95 in Milford shows a heavy police presence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.