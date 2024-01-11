traffic

Serious injuries reported in crash that has closed I-95 North in Stonington

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Interstate 95 North in Stonington has been closed for more than an hour for a crash and state police said serious injuries are reported.

The highway is closed between exits 91 and 92 because of a three-vehicle crash and state police said they are not sure when it will reopen.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us