Serious injuries reported in crash that has closed I-95 North in Stonington

Interstate 95 North in Stonington has been closed for more than an hour for a crash and state police said serious injuries are reported.

The highway is closed between exits 91 and 92 because of a three-vehicle crash and state police said they are not sure when it will reopen.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-95 Northbound at Exit #91 in Stonington has been shut down for a collision with serious injuries reported. We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 11, 2024

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.