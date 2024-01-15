I-95 North clears in New Haven after crash, fire

Interstate 95 North was congested in New Haven after a crash and fire early Monday morning.

The highway was congested for more than four miles, between exits 41 and 44, because of a crash and vehicle fire between exits 44 and 46.

The right and center lanes were closed but have reopened.

The highway was closed earlier this morning and traffic was being diverted.

