Lanes of I-95 South Closed in Groton After Crash

The right and center lanes of Interstate 95 South are closed in Groton after a crash, according to state police.

The lanes are closed between exits 89 and 88, according to CTRoads.org.

State police said accident reconstruction was called.

No additional information was immediately available.

