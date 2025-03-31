Old Lyme

Driver fled after hitting cruiser on I-95: police

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

One lane of Interstate 95 South is closed in Old Lyme after a driver hit a state police cruiser and left the scene, according to state police.

State police said a vehicle hit a state police cruiser on Interstate 395 in Waterford and troopers were able to stop the driver on I-95 South near exit 71 after using stop sticks.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

State police said it doesn’t appear that the trooper whose cruiser was hit was injured.

One person is in custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The highway was closed between exits 71 and 70, according to CTRoads.org. It has reopened.

This article tagged under:

Old Lyme
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us