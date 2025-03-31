Driver fled after hitting cruiser on I-95: police

One lane of Interstate 95 South is closed in Old Lyme after a driver hit a state police cruiser and left the scene, according to state police.

State police said a vehicle hit a state police cruiser on Interstate 395 in Waterford and troopers were able to stop the driver on I-95 South near exit 71 after using stop sticks.

State police said it doesn’t appear that the trooper whose cruiser was hit was injured.

One person is in custody.

The highway was closed between exits 71 and 70, according to CTRoads.org. It has reopened.