I-95 South closed in Milford due to car crash

Interstate 95 South is closed in Milford because of a car crash Wednesday evening.

The CT Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 40 and 39B after a car overturned.

The exit 40 on ramp is also closed. The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

State police said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.