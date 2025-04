Interstate 95 South is closed in West Haven after a truck rolled over

I-95 South is closed between exits 44 and 43.

There were miles of delays on the northbound side of the highway as well, but those have cleared.

I-95 North was congested for more than five-and-a-half miles between exits 43 and 44.