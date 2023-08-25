I-95 South in West Haven congested after truck jackknifed

Interstate 95 South in West Haven is congested Friday morning after a truck jackknifed.

State police said they received a report of the crash around 5:45 a.m. and minor injuries are reported.

The crash happened near exit 42.

The I-95 South Exit 42 entrance ramp is closed as well as the right and center lane and state police expect them to be closed for a while because there is a fuel spill.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified and the Department of Consumer Protection will be responding to the scene.