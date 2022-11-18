“I couldn't wait for this day!”: 10-Year-Old Overcomes Health Challenges, Gets Adopted by Former Teachers

Dozens of Connecticut kids have new homes. They were adopted in ceremonies across the state as part of National Adoption Day.

Those 50 children adopted Friday are part of 440 kids adopted throughout the year in Connecticut, according to the Department of Children and Families.

It was an especially exciting morning for one fifth grader in Waterbury and his parents. They were once his high school teachers, but now they are officially all one family.

With laughter and tears, 10-year-old Nate became part of the Riccio family.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This was so amazing! I couldn't believe this was happening right now,” Nate said.

A judge in a Waterbury juvenile court made it official Friday morning.

The adoption of Nathaniel to Jenna and Timothy Ricco!" she announced to the courtroom.

After the ceremony, Nate was met with applause.

"I'm just looking forward to the amazing future that I'm going to have!" he said.

However, Nate has long been a member of the family.

“It's been the most, most incredible journey. Very emotional,” Jenna Riccio, Nate’s adoptive mom, said with tears in her eyes.

“It's been incredible,” his adoptive dad Timothy Riccio added at the courthouse.

Jenna and Tim Riccio first knew Nate as one of their students at Walsh Elementary School. When Nate was in first grade, Jenna was his reading teacher.

“He was super smart, one of the best readers that I had,” Jenna said.

Later, when Nate was in second grade, Jenna learned he was in DCF care. She stepped into a bigger role, becoming his foster mom.

“I'm really lucky to have them,” Nate said.

Off the bat, the family had to stick together. Nate made several hospital visits, and faced a tough battle against sickle cell disease.

“It was kind of hard. And it hurt a lot,” Nate said. “But every time she said she was there for me.”

Complications ultimately forced him to get amputations on his legs and an arm.

“He's the toughest kid in the entire world,” Tim said. “He's gone through more and in his ten years than most people I know have gone through in their entire life.”

But overcoming the obstacles, the family has shared major milestones.

“The night my wife and I got engaged, he was with us. At our wedding, he stood up there with me, and he was the ring bearer,” Tim said.

Another milestone, the birth of Nate’s baby sister, Julian.

“Nate is Julian’s favorite person, hands down,” Jenna said. “She lights up every time he's around.”

The two are now best friends.

“I play around with her, she has her toys,” Nate said. “I usually try to keep her entertained whenever she's getting fussy.”

Other big moments include the family’s first holiday celebrations, first birthdays, and Nate’s first time doing things like playing in the snow or visiting an amusement park.

“So many firsts with him, so many awesome memories, and I can't wait for what's to come,” Jenna said.

There is so much more to come, now that the emotional adoption ceremony makes Nate forever a Riccio.

"I feel so happy!” Nate said after the ceremony. “And I couldn't wait for this day. I'm so glad that it's finally here!"

There was a special guest at Nate’s adoption ceremony: Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz stood by his side.

"To see young man who has had to overcome emotional, physical challenges that are unimaginable. And to come through all of that,” Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said. “Now he's found his forever home. It's a story of just hope and resilience. And it's also a story about the great work that the social workers at the Department of Children and Families do every day."

In addition to the more than 400 adoptions in the state this year, the Connecticut Department of Children and Families has re-unified 289 children with their families and helped more than 282 kids get a permanent home through transferring guardianship.

The number of kids in DCF custody or care is down by 30 percent since 2019, according to the department.

"If a child cannot remain safely at home, we work extensively with their families and other stakeholders, to provide support leading towards reunification,” DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes said in a statement. “We are also very proud of Connecticut's kinship practices in which relatives have also raised their hands to support families in different ways.”

DCF has also established a Heart Gallery for kids who are waiting to find a family.

“Whether it's stepping up for kids with complex needs, sibling groups, teens or young people identifying as LGBTQIA+, Connecticut's families have continued to take the step towards opening their hearts and homes for all children in need,” Commissioner Dorantes said.

Nate has already lived with his family for years, but as he gets settled into his home he looks toward middle school next year.

He dreams of being an actor when he grows up, and his parents are already helping him pursue that passion by getting him involved in theatre.

“It’s so bright,” Jenna said about her son’s future. “I can't wait to see what Nate does in this world. Even in the three years he's been in our family. He's done so much, but I'm so excited for his future.”