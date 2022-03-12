‘I Feel Violated': Uber Driver Shocked After Car Stolen, Used in Boston Smash-and-Grab

A stolen car was used in a smash-and-grab Friday morning in Boston when at least two suspects crashed the car through the Chanel store on Newbury Street and then stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from inside.

Amir Forghany wasn't aware his stolen car was used in the crime at 6 Newbury Street around 4:30 a.m., so he was initially thrilled to hear it had been located when his phone rang Friday.

"'Guess what, we found your car'" Forghany recalled of the phone call. "Great! I was like, oh my God, euphoria."

But the euphoria was short lived. Boston police were on the other end of that early morning phone call to tell Forghany his car had been totaled in the incident.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston on Saturday, Forghany said his Nissan was stolen Thursday night from the parking lot of a McDonald's in Somerville, Massachusetts, as he worked one of his last Uber Eats orders.

Forghany was in disbelief when he walked out and saw his car was gone.

"This did not happen. Sometimes I have nightmares of this happening, this DID NOT happen," Forghany recalled as he struggled to understand where his car went.

Boston police confirm Forghany's stolen car was used to crash into the metal and glass storefront of the Chanel store.

At least two suspects then got out of the car and stole a number of luxury goods before taking off in another car.

@Uber driver says his car was stolen Thursday night from a @McDonalds in Somerville. @bostonpolice told him his car was then used to smash into the @CHANEL store on Newbury Street.

Police still looking for 2 suspects.



Police still looking for 2 suspects. pic.twitter.com/8JRmI8pIFG — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) March 12, 2022

"I feel violated, I feel shocked," Forghany said of his car being used in this crime. "I still can't believe this happened."

Saturday afternoon, Forghany went to look at what's left behind. Without a car, the food delivery driver says he can no longer work, and his worry is only growing.

"I can't work, I can't work and make money," Forghany said. "I have to pay rent, I owe people money, who in the past they gave me money, and they depended on me, and I want to keep my word."

Forghany says this has taught him a lesson.

"Don't leave your car on, no matter where you are," he said. "But it happens."

The store's door remained boarded up Saturday, and Boston police are still searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

