‘I Need Them to Honor My Credits': Students Plan Protest Following Stone Academy Shutdown

There is growing outrage after the sudden shutdown of Stone Academy.

On Monday students, parents and others are expected to protest at one of its campuses.

They’re hoping all of the students’ hard work is not lost.

“We were completely blindsided when it happened,” said Symia Lyles, Stone Academy student.

Lyles and other students are still in disbelief after Stone Academy unexpectedly stopped classes at its three locations in the state last week.

“I'm a mother of three, and I am going to school for their future. So I need them to honor my credits for my children's future, in all honesty,” said Lyles.

Lyles says she and other students, as well as parents and instructors are planning on attending a protest on Monday.

They want to make sure the credit for their coursework is saved including studies to become a licensed practical nurse.

“The program was vigorous. It was challenging. And I don't want that hard work to not have been counted for because it certainly counted for me in my life,” said Lyles.

They’re looking for a complete teach-out plan.

The U.S. Department of Education says it is a written course of action a school will take to make sure students are treated fairly finishing their programs of study.

Those plans could include transfer options and formal agreements between schools.

The state’s Office of Higher Education told us last week it would help students with possible transfers and refund options after reviewing individual records.

“There are other schools in the state where they may be able to convert those transcripts or they may want their money back, and we’ll make sure what they’re entitled to, they get back,” Tim Larson, the Office of Higher Education executive director, said on Wednesday.

The state’s Attorney General has launched an investigation into the closure.

While officials try to hold people accountable, students feel left in limbo.

“We worked hard for our grades. And we want people to honor that,” said Lyles.

Monday’s protest is planned for 11:00am at the East Hartford campus.

We have repeatedly reached out to Stone Academy for comment but have not heard back.