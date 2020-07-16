‘I Want Justice:' Family Mourns East Haven Mother Found Dead in Branford

She disappeared without a trace, and a search that began earlier this month has come to a heartbreaking end. And now her family is asking for justice.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was a mother, a sister, and a daughter.

“She was really sweet, caring,” said Aleman-Popoca’s sister, Yaneth Aleman. “You know, we’ve been through a lot.”

For two weeks her family held out hope that she was somewhere safe. But on Wednesday investigators found her body buried at the back of the parking lot of a Branford restaurant. On Thursday, a few flowers and a candle were placed in the dirt where she was found, behind dumpsters.

“I want to ask is to please, I want justice for her. I want justice, and I want it now. Because they kill her, and they kill her, and they kill her in a way that I can’t describe,” said Aleman.

Those mourning her death came together for a vigil on Thursday night. A small table stood at the front with pictures of the East Haven mom. Overwhelmed by grief, Aleman-Popoca’s sister and father say justice is what they need, and they’re hoping someone will come forward and help them get it.

“I feel like that’s impossible for someone not to know something. So please, if you know and if you’re watching this, please say something. Because she deserves justice. She was a good person. She didn’t hurt anybody,” said Aleman.

While they wait for that justice, Aleman-Popoca’s dad says he wants to raise his 7-year-old granddaughter.

“All I want is for her to picture (her mom) smiling, happy, and in a good place, somewhere safe,” said Aleman.

The owner of the restaurant where the body was found says a man in a relationship with the victim worked there. When NBC Connecticut reached out to Aleman-Popoca’s husband, he said he was on the way to police for an update on the case and had no comment right now.

At this time, police have not named any suspects in the case.