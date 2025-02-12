Brooklyn

ICE arrests man in Brooklyn, Conn. on sexual assault charges

By Anyssa McCalla

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Brazilian national in Brooklyn, Connecticut, for charges including sexual assault and violation of a restraining order.

ICE said the man came to the United States in April 1999.

In Aug. 2023, he was found guilty of sexual assault, unlawful restraint and two counts of violation of a restraining order, according to authorities.

The man was sentenced to 18 years in prison. After he serves four years, he'll be on probation for 10 years, according to ICE.

ICE detained the man in April 2024. He was arrested on Jan. 24 and remains in custody.

