ICE makes arrest in front of Middletown courthouse

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made an arrest outside of the courthouse in Middletown on Tuesday and the city is working to learn additional details about the arrest.

The mayor said an unmarked black SUV arrived at the courthouse and several city employees witnessed a team of people get out.

According to the city employees, some of the people who got out of the vehicle were wearing garments identifying them as FBI and one was wearing a vest that said 'police' and had a black bandanna covering most of his face.

After getting out of the vehicle, the mayor said the team of people took someone into custody who was waiting outside the courthouse before a scheduled court date.

Middletown police was reportedly not notified about the action in advance, but the city said it has confirmed the arrest was ICE enforcement action.

The city is working to learn additional details about the arrest.