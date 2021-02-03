Ice Missile Damages Car, Injures Driver in Wolcott

A large chunk of ice flew off the top of a box truck in Wolcott Wednesdsay afternoon, sending it crashing through the windshield of a passing car and injuring the driver, according to police.

It happened on Wolcott Road in the area of the Wolcott Lanes bowling alley around 2 p.m.

The ice missile hit the driver of the car in the face, causing several lacerations, police said.

The truck driver continued southbound on Wolcott Road and drove away, possibly unaware that the ice had flown off the truck, police said.

Wolcott police posted several photos of the damage caused by the ice on their Facebook page.

They also reminded drivers it is a motor vehicle violation for a driver not to clear ice and snow from the hood, trunk, and roof of their vehicle.

Police said they are looking for the truck driver.