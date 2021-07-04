Iconic Boom Box Parade Held in Willimantic

What's the 4th of July without the iconic boom box parade?

Families lined Main Street in Willimantic, dressing up and making sure to bring umbrellas just in case. Last year, the event went virtual.

Parade-goers said they're happy to see it back in person this year.

"It's so much cooler. Everywhere you can go to a marching band parade. This is the only one that just boom boxes. It's super cool. A lot different. That's why I like it," said Gregory Dziekan of Scotland.

The boom box parade began in 1986 after realizing there was no marching band available. This is the event's 36th year.