Icy Conditions Create Power Outage Concerns in Litchfield County

A distinct layer of ice glazes branches, wires and roads in Norfolk in Monday. Temperatures hovered near freezing all morning. With rain and drizzle persisting, icy conditions are prevalent.

"This is the ice box of Connecticut so it’s nothing unusual for us, but you still need to be aware this is a dangerous situation, said Town of Norwalk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo.

With freezing rain falling all morning, branches and wires are covered, bringing concerns about power outages.

Eversource has reported hundreds of outages. Most are concentrated in the northwest hills, primarily in Goshen and Norfolk.

"We’ve already had some power outages. We’ve already had a tree on a house. Some trees down blocking the roads but so far we’re keeping up with it," Barbagallo added.

In Barkhamsted, there was threat of ice but Monday morning, people woke up to mostly rain.

"Terrible. I wish this were snow. But I’ll take this over snow," said Jen Viering, of Barkhamsted.

"I think it’s pretty crappy out, but it could be worse. At least it’s only raining. It’s not ice," added Edward Haburey, of New Hartford.

For those in Connecticut’s northwest hills, weather like this is nothing new and people said they were ready.

"We’re not strangers to that up here. I mean we get this all the time when the rest of the state is rain," said Chris Glidden, of New Hartford.

With temperatures remaining near freezing and more precipitation expected, authorities said don’t drive unless you need to.

"We’re already seeing trees that are breaking off in the woods, so we don’t want to see any injuries from landing on cars or houses, so stay put," Barbagallo added.

The National Weather Service has placed Northern Litchfield county in an ice storm warning. A winter weather advisory is issued for the rest of northern Connecticut.

Ice storm warnings are issued when more than one half inch of ice accretion on trees, power lines along with slippery travel.

A prolonged period of icing in possible in parts of Litchfield, northwestern Hartford, and northern Tolland counties.

The ice storm warning is in effect from now through 7 a.m. Tuesday for significant icing expected due to freezing rain. Winds could also gust as high as 35 m.p.h.

The winter weather advisory for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties began on Sunday evening with mixed precipitation expected in those areas.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect the icing situation in the hill towns to continue for much of Monday before coming to an end early Tuesday morning.

Other parts of the state should expect a cold one to two inches of rain with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.