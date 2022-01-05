Icy Roads Lead to Crashes Across Conn.

The icy roads are leading to crashes across Connecticut on Wednesday.
Some light freezing rain is causing roads to ice up. NBC Connecticut meteorologist Bob Maxon says the road conditions are deteriorating quickly.
The wintry mix that includes the freezing rain is expected to transition to scattered rain showers later in the morning.
Here is a list of crashes at this point:
Local
Bridgeport
A two-vehicle crash has closed the exit ramp of I-95 southbound at exit 26.
Greenwich
A multi-vehicle crash has closed multiple lanes on I-95 south between exit 2 and the New York state line.
There is also a multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 southbound between exits 33 and 31. At this time, multiple lanes are closed.
Hamden
There is a crash with injuries on Route 15 northbound at exit 62. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Another crash with injuries is reported on Hamden Hills Drive at Evergreen Avenue.
Hartford
A two-vehicle crash has closed multiple lanes on I-91 south between exits 29A and 27.
Middletown
Route 66 is closed between High Street and Pearl Street after a pedestrian was struck.
Newtown
Route 25 is closed at Mile Hill Road due to a truck crashing into a pole.
Norwalk
There is a crash on I-95 northbound between exits 15 and 16. Multiple lanes are closed.
Plainfield
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed part of I-395 south between exits 29 and 28.
Southbury
A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-84 west between exits 14 and 11.
Waterbury
Route 8 northbound is closed between exits 30 and 31 because of a crash.
Windsor
A vehicle fire has closed the three right lanes of I-91 north between exits 38 and 39.