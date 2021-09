Ida's heavy rains washed away a large area of the ground by the 13th hole at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell.

The sinkhole took out part of the cart path and an area under the railroad tracks that run alongside the 13th fairway.

The Par 5, which is played each year by the best players in the world at the Travelers Championship, stretches out along the banks of the Connecticut River.