Man Accused of Starting Massive Auto Fire in Hartford at Large

Hartford police have identified the person they say ignited the flames at Central Auto in Hartford back in January.

According to police, Jimmy Diaz, started the massive blaze with illegal fireworks.

"Information obtained at this time indicates that the accused, Diaz, had fled to Florida but may be back in CT," said public information officer Lt. Paul Cicero.

Diaz is wanted for arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, according to police.

The inferno shut down Brainard Airport temporarily, and ended up costing over $1.5 million in damage and cleanup, police said.

Crews spent hours battling the fire on Maxim Road in Hartford in January. It closed Hartford-Brainard Airport as well as an MDC office.

Officials at the time said the fire was contained to a garage, which contained four large tow trucks and oil for oil changes on the trucks. Two 50-gallon tanks of oil burned in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.