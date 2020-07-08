Hartford

Man Accused of Starting Massive Auto Fire in Hartford at Large

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Hartford police have identified the person they say ignited the flames at Central Auto in Hartford back in January.

According to police, Jimmy Diaz, started the massive blaze with illegal fireworks.

"Information obtained at this time indicates that the accused, Diaz, had fled to Florida but may be back in CT," said public information officer Lt. Paul Cicero.

Local

Enfield 5 hours ago

Enfield Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Warehouse Project

sewage spill 6 hours ago

Impacts From Hamden Sewage Leak Flow South

Diaz is wanted for arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, according to police.

The inferno shut down Brainard Airport temporarily, and ended up costing over $1.5 million in damage and cleanup, police said.

Crews spent hours battling the fire on Maxim Road in Hartford in January. It closed Hartford-Brainard Airport as well as an MDC office.

Officials at the time said the fire was contained to a garage, which contained four large tow trucks and oil for oil changes on the trucks. Two 50-gallon tanks of oil burned in the fire.

A massive fire in Hartford early Tuesday morning affected several nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us