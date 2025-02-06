State issues warning about illegal slot machines

The state Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division said it has seized illegal slot machines and they are issuing a warning about the gambling machines that they said are designed to steal your money.

Slot machines in Connecticut are only allowed at Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino and all machines found outside of those facilities are illegal, the department warns.

The Gaming Division confiscated six illegal machines and $900 in cash from four locations in December and they continue to crackdown on illegal machines.

Department of Consumer Protection Illegal slot machines confiscated by the Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division.

The department warns that illegal slot machines put your money and information at risk, they have no age-based restrictions and offer worse odds than regulated slot machines and legal iGaming platforms.

One of the machines the department confiscated showed it had collected $191,359 and paid out only 66 percent to users, according to the department. But regulated slot machines and iCasino games are required to pay back at least 80 percent or more of the amount wagered over time to customers.

Counters inside illegal machines confiscated by DCP show how much money has been collected and how much has been paid out.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, DraftKings and FanDuel returned more than 94.6 percent of the amount wagered on slot machines and iCasino games as winnings to customers in 2024.

“If you choose to gamble, it is critical to do it on a legal, licensed platform, whether that’s at one of our state’s two casinos, or through the licensed and regulated online gaming platforms,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “These illegal machines pose a significant risk to communities, and we will be confiscating any illegal machines found by our investigators. Thank you to our team who works hard day in and day out to ensure the integrity of gaming in our state.”

Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Director Kris Gilman asks anyone with information about an illegal machine to report it to the Department so that enforcement action can be taken against the operator of the illegal machine.

“Consumers who have placed wagers on illegal machines are not the target of this investigation,” Gilman said.

You can report illegal gaming machines to DCP by emailing DCP.Gaming@ct.gov.

If you or someone you know is looking for resources and support for problems relating to gambling, call, or chat with the Connecticut Council on Problem Gaming 24/7 confidential Problem Gambling Helpline at 1(888) 789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org.

Learn more about services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.

You may also learn about self-exclusion at ct.gov/selfexclusion.