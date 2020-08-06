‘I'm Just Lucky to Be Alive:' Branford Woman's Close Call During Isaias

Justine Guckin still can’t believe the destruction Tropical Storm Isaias caused to part of her home in Branford.

“We had a big tree in the back that just split my whole entire roof open right through my bedroom,” said Guckin.

Minutes before Guckin had been in the room doing laundry.

She calls this her dream home, having been remodeled to be handicap accessible.

“It’s just so heartbreaking. I don’t know. I’m just taking 10 minutes at a time,” said Guckin.

Around town cleanup is underway, and days after the storm many are still without power.

“Anxious. I have a 5-month-old and we’re in a house with no electricity right now. So it’s kind of tough,” said Jessica Tracy of Branford.

In Guilford, people filled up on drinking water at a community center, where they could also shower and charge devices.

“It stinks because you can’t do anything. When you have a well and it runs by electric you have no water,” said Patti Haggerty of Guilford.

Guilford police urged people not to move barriers blocking roads and potentially put others at risk because of downed trees or wires.

Many are hopeful the recovery from the storm doesn’t take too much longer.

For now for Justine Guckin is staying a hotel.

She realizes for her and her husband rebuilding following Isaias will not be easy.

“It’s probably going to take over a year. I’m not really sure what’s going to happen,” said Guckin. “It’s horrible and I’m just so full of gratitude that I have people in my life that are just lifting me up.”