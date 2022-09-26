Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Hartford Extended Due to Demand

An immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Hartford is being extended into late October.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened at the Connecticut Convention Center in August and has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 23 due to the high demand, according to a public relations representative for the exhibit.

They said art lovers can feel like they are immersed in more than 300 Van Gogh works and hear his dreams, thoughts and words set to music.

Tickets are available online at www.beyondvangoghhartford.com.

“We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience,” Justin Paquin, a producer from Paquin Entertainment Group said in a statement.