Immigrant community rallies in New Haven after city employee placed on leave

Demonstrators say they want more protections for the immigrant community.

By Jane Caffrey

Demonstrators rallied at New Haven City Hall Monday night, asking for more protections for immigrants.

This comes as the city’s vital statistics registrar is on administrative leave. Patricia Clark recently flagged 73 marriages involving non-U.S. citizens to federal authorities.

Now, Clark is being investigated to determine whether she violated a 2020 executive order that prohibits police or city employees from disclosing confidential information.

“We're asking the city to provide like a legal support for every victim, you know all those 73 people who got reported to immigration, because many of them, they are really afraid,” John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Accion director, said.  

Mayor Justin Elicker, who listened into the protests at Monday’s rally, plans to meet with the demonstrators later this week.

Elicker said the city is now drafting letters to notify people who were flagged and connect them to local legal services.

“I want people to feel comfortable, and our city's a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” Elicker said. “Overwhelmingly, I think we do that every day.”

New Haven is a sanctuary city.

