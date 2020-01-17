Dulos investigation

Attorney’s Clients Left Hanging While He Faces Charges in Jennifer Dulos Case

Kent Mawhinney's attorney said his client will be “voluntarily suspending his license so a trustee can be appointed to service his clients.”

By Caitlin Burchill

Kent Mawhinney
Connecticut State Police

The council that oversees Connecticut lawyers wants to suspend the law license of Kent Mawhinney, the attorney faces charges in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Mawhinney is an immigration lawyer and friend of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos who is charged with her murder. Mawhinney is currently behind bars, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Friday clients were waiting outside his locked office in Bloomfield frustrated and unsure of what to do next.

The state’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel has filed to temporarily take away Mawhinney’s law license, writing Mawhinney “due to his incarceration and any conditions that may be imposed upon his release from custody cannot attend to the legal needs of his clients and there exists a substantial threat of irreparable harm to his clients….”

Mawhinney’s lawyer said that at a January 28 hearing,  Mawhinney will be “voluntarily suspending his license so a trustee can be appointed to service his clients.”

Tina Ponder works in the same building as Mawhinney’s office.

“It’s a little bit confusing because they don’t have any signs out saying what happened, or where to go, or who to call,” she said.

More on the Jennifer Dulos Case

Jennifer Dulos Jan 16

Search Warrants in Jennifer Dulos Case Unsealed

Dulos investigation Jan 11

Jennifer Dulos Case: Mawhinney’s Wife Worried He Wanted Her Dead

Dulos investigation Jan 9

Mawhinney Arrest Warrant Details Strange Find at Gun Club

She and other tenants who spoke with NBC Connecticut said Mawhinney’s clients have been showing up since his arrest last week.

“It’s a little bit sad to see people coming in to get help and they have nobody to turn to.”

In the warrant for his arrest, police say Mawhinney has changed his story about his whereabouts leading up to and after Jennifer’s murder.

Her body still has not been found.

Mawhinney’s lawyers said the state does not have a strong case against him. He has yet to enter a plea.

This article tagged under:

Dulos investigationJennifer DulosFotis DulosImmigrationKent Mawhinney
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us