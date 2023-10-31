Immigration services program gets big federal boost in Hartford

A total of $450,000 in federal money is going to Hartford Public Library's immigration application services program.

The program will now be able to guide even more people on their path to becoming U.S. citizens.

"This is the only library in the country that got a grant like this," Mayor Luke Bronin said.

For over 20 years, a branch of the Hartford Public Library called the American Place which offers adult education, careers and immigrant services, has helped prepare lawful, permanent residents to become U.S. citizens through this program.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Leaders said the need has grown exponentially over the years, especially in Hartford. With the new money, an additional 200 plus students can enroll.

"There are trusted people that are here as instructors, as mentors and as administrators who will hopefully make this path to citizenship a much easier way to navigate the help of people in the community here to serve them," Bridget E. Quinn, president and CEO of the Hartford Public Library, said.

Stephany Dominguez Jorge is one of them.

"To be able to provide that at no cost is just a huge deal because our community is going through financial difficulties and having the opportunity to do something you've wanted to do for a long time," she said.

We stepped inside an English Second Language classroom and watched students engage with their instructor.

The class is one of many offered at the library where students can begin to embark on their paths to citizenship.

"Its a big step for the library, its a big step for the city and being able to give back to the community this opportunity is just huge," Dominguez Jorge said.

For more information on how to access these services at the library, click here.