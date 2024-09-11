Impaired driver arrested in Rhode Island after hitting construction worker in Stonington: police

A Danbury man who is accused of driving under the influence, hitting a construction worker on Interstate 95 in Stonington and leaving the scene was arrested in Rhode Island, according to state police.

Connecticut state police said troopers responded to I-95 North near exit 91-92 in Stonington around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a driver had struck a construction worker in a construction zone.

They learned that a driver in a GMC Sierra had been driving in a lane that was shut down for the construction project and struck a construction worker from behind, causing minor injuries, police said.

The driver was gone from the scene and witnesses said the vehicle had headed north on I-95.

Connecticut Troopers caught up to it in the area of the Rhode Island state line and contacted Rhode Island State Police who responded to assist Connecticut troopers who had stopped the GMC in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, state police said.

Rhode Island State Police conducted a separate investigation and charged the driver, a 46-year-old Danbury man, with driving while under the influence and took him into custody.

Connecticut state police said they have completed an arrest warrant application and submitted it to the court for review.