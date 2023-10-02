vernon

Impaired driver going 119 mph on I-84 had meth with ‘Breaking Bad' image: police

State police arrested a driver who they said was impaired and driving 119 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Vernon early Sunday morning. When they searched his car, they found methamphetamine with a reference to “Breaking Bad,” state police said.

The driver was on I-84 East when state troopers tried to pull him over around 1:20 a.m., but the driver kept going for nearly a mile, state police said. When he did stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

The state trooper suspected the driver might be impaired by narcotics as well as alcohol, and a police dog, K9 Drago, alerted police to the center console.

That's where police said they found a bag with prescription Sildenafil Citrate and several pills pressed in the infamous “Hiesenburg” face shape.

Fans of “Breaking Bad” will recognize Hiesenburg as Walter White’s alias and police said field tests showed the pills contained methamphetamine.

They also found a stun gun during the search.

The driver was held on a $15,000 bond and charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence, possession of narcotics and criminal possession of a weapon.

