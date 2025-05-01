Impaired driver going 120 miles per hour on Route 2 drove toward construction workers: police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going 120 miles per hour on Route 2 in Colchester while he was under the influence and driving toward construction workers.

Police said they started receiving several 911 calls around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting an erratic driver in a Lexus sedan on Route 2 West in Bozrah.

Troopers tried to stop the car on Route 2 West in Colchester, but the driver fled before the trooper could speak to him and kept going toward a state Department of Transportation construction site where construction workers were setting up lane closures, state police said.

The Lexus, which had fraudulent plates, started passing vehicles in the left shoulder before getting blocked by the troopers and crash trucks, state police said.

The Lexus then turned on the highway, headed west toward the construction workers, and state police and DOT set up construction pattern to try and stop him, but the driver led police on a chase, according to state police.

They said the Lexus was going more than 120 miles per hour and got off Route 2 at exit 8, where the driver lost control and hit another vehicle off of exit 8 in Glastonbury, according to state police.

A state police cruiser pinned the vehicle to keep the driver from trying to flee and sustained some damage.

The driver, a 24-year-old Norwich man, was arrested and state police said he had narcotics, his license was suspended, his vehicle was not insured, he showed signs of being under the influence and he failed field sobriety tests.

The suspect was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating with a fraudulent registration plate, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating under suspension, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, forgery in the second degree, interfering with an officer and five counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was wanted on a failure to appear warrant out of Troop E.

He was held on a total of $135,000 bonds and is due in court on Thursday.