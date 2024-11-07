Westbrook

Impaired driver hit state trooper on I-95 in Westbrook: police

Connecticut State Police
State police have arrested a New London man who is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a state trooper on Interstate 95 in Westbrook.

The state police trooper was slowing down on I-95 North and pulling over to the right shoulder to conduct a traffic stop around 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck. 

The lights and sirens were on and the trooper was in the front driver's seat, state police said.

The trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The other driver, a 32-year-old New London man, failed standardized field sobriety testing and was charged with operating under the influence and motor vehicle charges, according to state police.

His bond was set at $15,000.

