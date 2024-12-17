Wallingford

Impaired driver was going 127 miles per hour on I-91 in Wallingford: police

State police arrested a man who they said was going 127 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Friday night and they said they found he was under the influence of alcohol.

A state trooper who was working a speed enforcement detail saw a dark-colored SUV and a white sedan weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds and they appeared to engage in street racing, state police said.

The trooper chased the SUV, a Toyota 4Runner, that was in the right shoulder, passing several vehicles, and clocked its going 127 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone, police said.

The white sedan kept going.

The driver of the 4Runner, a 43-year-old Cheshire man, had alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and slowed fine motor skills, according to state police.

The trooper reported seeing several open and unopened alcohol containers on the floor on the passenger side.

When the trooper asked the man if he had been drinking alcohol, he refused to answer, according to state police.

Police also said the man was unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests.

Police arrested the driver and charged him with reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, improper passing, failure to comply w/ passing on right rules, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to comply w/ fingerprinting request and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Dec. 20.

