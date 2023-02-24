Impaired Teen Hit DOT Employee Treating Route 9: Police

A 19-year-old Berlin man is accused of driving while impaired and hitting a state Department of Transportation plow truck that was putting road treatment down on Route 9 Friday morning.

State police said the driver of a Honda Accord hit a DOT plow truck around 1 a.m. on Route 9 South, near exit 23, in Berlin.

The plow truck driver said he was treating the road when the Honda hit the back of the plow truck and two people who were in the Honda ran, according to state police.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene. Police said he appeared to be impaired and they detected the odor of alcohol.

He did not perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to standard and was charged with operating under the influence-under age 21 and following too close-resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

He was later released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled for be arraigned on March 9.

Berlin police found the two people who ran from the car a short distance away and they have not been charged.

No injuries were reported.