Impaired wrong-way driver arrested after 5-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stamford: police

State police have arrested a woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Stamford and causing a five-vehicle crash. They said she was under the influence.

State police responded to I-95 North near exit 9 in Stamford around 2:53 a.m. Wednesday and people said a dark-colored Toyota Corolla had been going the wrong way.

Troopers responded and found a black Toyota Corolla heavily damaged in the left lane and four other vehicles in the area that were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 29-year-old Bronx, New York woman was not carrying a license and she was slurring her speech, smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes, police said.

She initially denied having consumed alcoholic beverages but later admitted to doing so, according to state police, and she did not perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to standard.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry onto a limited access highway and failure to carry an operator’s license.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Oct. 9.